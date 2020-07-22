MagnifyMoney (a LendingTree company) recently released the results of its survey on Americans hoarding cash due to coronavirus fears. The survey of more than 1,000 Americans found that 28 percent have stockpiled cash in response to the coronavirus pandemic, and of those who withdrew cash, the average amount was $2,224.10.
Key findings include the following:
• You’re more likely to see a man rushing to the ATM than a woman. Of the respondents who said they’re stockpiling cash, 38 percent were men while only 18 percent were women.
* Those men were also withdrawing bigger amounts. The average withdrawal amount for men was $2,682.60. Women, on the other hand, are withdrawing $1,306.50 on average.
•Younger Americans were more likely to withdraw cash than older consumers.
* Gen Z was the majority cohort withdrawing cash, with 39% saying they had done so, followed by 37 percent of Gen X and 35 percent of millennials.
* The most at-risk generations to the coronavirus, baby boomers and the silent generation, were much less likely to stockpile cash. Only 13 percent of baby boomers and 11 percent of the silent generation have chosen to do so.
* Gen Xers are taking out the largest sum, averaging withdrawals of $3,106.20. Those who are 75 or older took out the least amount of cash, with withdrawals averaging $319.40.
• Those with larger household incomes withdrew cash more than lower income earners.
* About 36 percent of respondents with an annual household income of $100,000 or more and 31 percent of those earning between $75,000 to $99,999 said they’d taken out cash. In comparison, only 23% of households that earn less than $25,000 per year had withdrawn funds.
* Six-figure and higher-income earners took out an average of $4,266.50, while those with a household income of $25,000 or less withdrew $536.90 on average.
• Parents with kids younger than the age of 18 were much more likely to take out cash. About 47 percent chose to do so, taking out an average of nearly $3,000.
*Meanwhile, only 14 percent of respondents with children older than the age of 18 and 23 percent of adults with no kids felt the need to withdraw and stockpile their cash.
For the full report of the survey findings, please visit:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.