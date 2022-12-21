GRANGEVILLE — A Grangeville man was sentenced to serve up to 20 years in prison last week on two counts of felony statutory rape.

At a Dec. 12 sentencing hearing in District Court, William A Gerten, 38, was committed to the custody of the Idaho Department of Correction to serve a minimum of three years and an indeterminate 17 years. District Judge Mark T. Monson also issued a no-contact order for Gerten with the victim for 20 years, ordered he pay a $2,500 fine and $545.50 in court costs, and register as a sex offender.

