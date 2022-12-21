GRANGEVILLE — A Grangeville man was sentenced to serve up to 20 years in prison last week on two counts of felony statutory rape.
At a Dec. 12 sentencing hearing in District Court, William A Gerten, 38, was committed to the custody of the Idaho Department of Correction to serve a minimum of three years and an indeterminate 17 years. District Judge Mark T. Monson also issued a no-contact order for Gerten with the victim for 20 years, ordered he pay a $2,500 fine and $545.50 in court costs, and register as a sex offender.
According to court records, charges against Gerten resulted from two incidents in July and August of 2019 in which he had unlawful sexual intercourse with a female minor age 16 at the time.
Following a two-day trial, Oct. 4-5, this year, a jury unanimously found Gerten guilty on both counts of statutory rape. Gerten last week received a 3- to 20-year prison sentence on each count, which were ordered to be served consecutively.
This was Gerten’s second trial this year on the matter. The first, which commenced June 27 — following multiple delays in his case due to COVID-19 concerns — was declared a mistrial, regarding Gerten’s rights to remain silent and to a fair trial.
According to a June 30 court order by Judge Monson declaring a mistrial, the basis was testimony elicited during the trial that the investigating officer arrested Gerten, provided him his Miranda warnings, and Gerten declined to answer questions and desired to seek the advice of an attorney.
“The defense argued the right to remain silent is a fundamental right and that testimony that a defendant’s post-arrest invocation of his right to remain silent and request for an attorney constitutes a prejudicial error that deprives the defendant of his right to a fair trial,” wrote Monson.
In his order, Monson found the testimony elicited constituted an improper comment on Gerten’s right to remain silent, and that “...the jury was likely to infer that because the defendant chose to invoke his right to remain silent and to have an attorney present, he was guilty of the allegations.” As a result, the court found this constituted an error that was prejudicial to Gerten and deprived him of a fair trial.
Idaho County Prosecutor Kirk MacGregor handled the case. Gerten was represented by attorney John A. Wiltse. The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.
