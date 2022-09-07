A $4.5 million CARES Act Recovery Assistance grant was awarded late last month to the Port of Lewiston to expand internet connectivity for commerce, public health and safety and learning in North Central Idaho.

According to the U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration, this project will support construction of a 95-mile segment of fiberoptic cable running from Moscow to Grangeville. This EDA grant, awarded Aug. 23, will be matched with $1.1 million in local funds and is expected to create 120 jobs, according to grantee estimates.

