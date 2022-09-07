A $4.5 million CARES Act Recovery Assistance grant was awarded late last month to the Port of Lewiston to expand internet connectivity for commerce, public health and safety and learning in North Central Idaho.
According to the U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration, this project will support construction of a 95-mile segment of fiberoptic cable running from Moscow to Grangeville. This EDA grant, awarded Aug. 23, will be matched with $1.1 million in local funds and is expected to create 120 jobs, according to grantee estimates.
“The Economic Development Administration plays an important role in supporting community-led economic development strategies designed to boost coronavirus recovery and response efforts,” said Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development Alejandra Y. Castillo. “This investment will enhance connectivity in North Central Idaho, promoting business development while improving the availability of telehealth services, distance learning, and public safety.”
This project is funded under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act (Public Law 116-136 PDF), which provided EDA with $1.5 billion for economic assistance programs to help communities prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus. EDA CARES Act Recovery Assistance.
