COTTONWOOD — A total 225 animals were on the market floor last Saturday, Aug. 20, for the annual Idaho County 4-H/FFA Livestock Sale, which this year raised a total $410,647.25.

Sale averages, according to the Idaho County 4-H program, are as follows:

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments