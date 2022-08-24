COTTONWOOD — A total 225 animals were on the market floor last Saturday, Aug. 20, for the annual Idaho County 4-H/FFA Livestock Sale, which this year raised a total $410,647.25.
Sale averages, according to the Idaho County 4-H program, are as follows:
• 55 lambs, $10.61 per pound average price, $1,342.81 per head average price, $73,854.50 gross.
• 10 goats, $13.50 per pound average price, $1,144.55 per head average price, $11,445.50 gross.
• 125 hogs, $6.25 per pound average price, $1,556.44 per head average price, $194,555.25 gross.
• 35 steers, $2.88 per pound average price, $3,736.91 per head average price, $130,792.00 gross. One hog each went to the Grangeville Food Bank and the Camas Prairie Food Bank.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.