BOISE -- Approximately 200 students from across the state – including from Idaho County -- gathered in Boise last month to learn about government and civic engagement. Idaho’s annual 4-H Know Your Government Conference took place during President’s Day Weekend.
The 4-H Youth Development Program is a community-based educational outreach program for ages 5-18. The national organization is supported by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and administered through state land-grant university extension offices. The University of Idaho Extension delivers 4-H programs in every county in the state of Idaho.
The Know Your Government Conference is a two-year project where 4-H’ers in eighth and ninth grades participate in either a judicial or a legislative track. Those in the judicial track participate in a mock trial. Bills considered by the mock legislature this year covered topics such as veterans’ health coverage, agricultural education, and a program for pregnant mothers who give birth while incarcerated.
One morning during the event, students hosted a breakfast with lawmakers, judges, Idaho Governor Brad Little, and University of Idaho President C. Scott Green.
“These students are our future scientists, our future farmers, our future commodities brokers and our future leaders,” Green said in his Friday newsletter. “Cultivating that future starts with inspiring and creating a thirst for knowledge among the 15,000-plus members of our 4-H programs.”
The event is planned by returning participants in the 10th and 11th grades. A group of 20 third-year members participate as bill writers and mock judges for the younger participants, as well as a reporter corps that manages social media campaigns and documents the conference with a newsletter and video. Four fourth-year members serve as the conference steering committee and plan the yearly event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.