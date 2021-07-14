With 232 structures under threat from the Dixie Fire, 422 firefighting personnel under command of a national Type 1 IMT (Incident Management Team) were on the job July 12.
It’s one small part of a massive firefighting effort across the Northern Rockies Area, which remained at Planning Level 5: the highest level indicating significant fire activity and shortage of resources. There were 15 new fires reported and 25 uncontained large fires in the Northern Rockies yesterday. As of July 12, there were nine Incident Management Teams committed within the Northern Rockies Area.
Management teams are coordinating across many of the fires in the area to prioritize the highest needs and sharing resources accordingly.
Land management agencies and fire managers in the Grangeville Fire Restrictions Area are implementing Stage 2 restrictions starting at 12:01 A.M. on Friday, July 16. Information is online at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/article/7608/60737.
The IMT provides a live daily briefing on the Dixie and Jumbo Fires at 9 a.m. PT through Facebook Live (no account required) on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests page, https://www.facebook.com/NPClwNFs.
Information about wildfire smoke is online at fire.airnow.gov.
Dixie Fire
The Dixie fire grew 1,450 acres July 11, to 15,323 acres, at zero percent contained as of July 12.
The incident management team in charge said that as more equipment and resources arrived, crews made good progress getting into areas along the Salmon River and the western portions of the fire to prepare for structure protection.
A night shift was established so there are now crews operating 24 hours to engage the fire where it is safest and with the highest probability of success as the weather and fire behavior changes throughout the day and night.
Air support continues to be shared between these fires and others in the area based on highest priority.
Additional communications equipment is being installed to improve communications for both fires.
Jumbo Fire
The Jumbo Fire, located west of the Dixie Fire, grew by 71 acres July 11, with the estimate of its size having been considerably reduced after IR heat mapping that weekend.
Evacuation & Closure
On July 6, the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office issued evacuation orders for the Dixie and Comstock area. For evacuation information and updates, please call 208-983-1100 or follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Idaho-County-Sheriffs-Office-178393728844032.
A portion of the Red River Ranger District of the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests is under a closure order, available online at https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/nezperceclearwater/alerts-notices under “Public Notices.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.