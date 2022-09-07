As summer ends, a recent survey by Eagle Hill Consulting shows a large share of workers are saying they aren’t taking vacation time, often due to the high costs. Forty-two percent of U.S. workers report they have not taken a vacation during the last 12 months.
Nearly half of workers (47 percent) say the expense of taking a vacation is the biggest barrier to taking time off. These findings come as employee burnout remains high across the U.S. About half (49 percent) of American employees say that they are feeling burnout at work.
A question on Facebook recently allowed several area readers to weigh in on the question, “Did you go anywhere this summer? If so, where? Did expenses change your plans?”
Here are some of the responses:
“Nope. I had two separate surgeries, stayed home with an occasional dip in the backyard stock tank pool once the incisions healed,” said Rhonda Aiken Robinson.
“Only a few days, local time off ... but I’m going to soon,” said Terry Cochran.
“Jeff and I went to Nashville in April with my brother and his wife. Our very first vacation!” said Amy Sue Aiken Farris. “We had the time of our lives!”
I’m retired and during previous 15 months I’ve put 19,630 miles on my car, not counting my hubby’s pickup truck! He isn’t officially retired and racks up lots of mileage with his vehicle for business, but will fly more than I do out of necessity,” said Lynda McNab. “There have been significant increases in gas prices and airline prices this past seven months. Esh!”
“We are off next week, spending most of the week home, relaxing. Then off to stay at a cabin in Stanley and go to our niece’s wedding. She asked my husband to officiate, so he got ordained,” said Apryl Farmer. “We went to McCall for a weekend away and relaxed, and I made a trip to meet a BFF for a weekend photography retreat in the last year.”
“We spent spring break at Seaside beach,” said Yolanda Stout.
“We canceled a couple due to the price of gas,” said Sonya Turner.
“South America baby! And we’ll be going back from here on out. Just love Peruvian culture, food and the people. Absolutely great area. Costa Rica, not so much. Nicaragua is amazing. But I’m partial to Cusco,” Reyna Phillips said.
“No one to travel with,” stated Anita Perry.
“I have been on three cruises in October, February and May. Have four more booked in the next year. The ocean grounds me and clears my mind and I have amazing friends to travel with,” Cheryle Miller said. “I have also done three driving trips in the last five weeks covering almost 3,000 miles. All disasters and expensive. The next nonjoyful trip is a plane ride from Spokane to San Diego on Sept 13 with my granddaughter, 8-month-old great-grandson and two cats! Then turn around and fly back to Spokane the next day. At about $5,000 for these unappreciated driving/flying trips they definitely were not vacations. But the good part — seeing that precious baby!”
“Yes! Went on a cruise. If it meant losing vacation hours, I would take a staycation over nothing at all,” Sarah Hopper said.
“We finally went on vacation in March. Went with my siblings to Fort Meyers, Florida. We haven’t actually been on a real vacation in 17 years,” said Jen Huntley.
Melissa Jezior, president and chief executive officer of Eagle Hill Consulting, said employees need time off to disconnect from work, especially as high burnout continues to occur throughout the workforce.
“And ideally, employees should fully disengage from work rather than constantly checking email and responding to messages,” Jezior said. “It’s not just employees who benefit from taking time off. When there is time to rest and take a break from job pressures, employers are far more likely to have an engaged workforce at its peak performance. It’s incumbent upon employers to create a culture that encourages employees to both regularly take time off and fully unplug from their job while they’re away.”
