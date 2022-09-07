Daycation with Killgore Adventures photo

Clearwater Progress and Idaho County Free Press employees had a “daycation” together on the Snake River with Killgore Adventures the end of July.

 Photo by Dean Klement

As summer ends, a recent survey by Eagle Hill Consulting shows a large share of workers are saying they aren’t taking vacation time, often due to the high costs. Forty-two percent of U.S. workers report they have not taken a vacation during the last 12 months.

Nearly half of workers (47 percent) say the expense of taking a vacation is the biggest barrier to taking time off. These findings come as employee burnout remains high across the U.S. About half (49 percent) of American employees say that they are feeling burnout at work.

