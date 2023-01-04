Nearly $6.3 million in state grant and loan funding will benefit public works water and wastewater projects in Kooskia and Cottonwood.

Late last month, the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) announced awards of more than $60 million to 37 drinking water and wastewater systems statewide to help the facilities evaluate system deficiencies and determine necessary upgrades, as part of Governor Brad Little’s Leading Idaho plan.

