Nearly $6.3 million in state grant and loan funding will benefit public works water and wastewater projects in Kooskia and Cottonwood.
Late last month, the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) announced awards of more than $60 million to 37 drinking water and wastewater systems statewide to help the facilities evaluate system deficiencies and determine necessary upgrades, as part of Governor Brad Little’s Leading Idaho plan.
The city of Kooskia was awarded $6,123,629 to add mechanical screening headworks, improve the lagoon diffused aeration, reconstruct the existing treatment lagoons, replace aging sewer mains, perform sewer system rehabilitation including replacement of lift station pumps, and install instruments and controls at the city’s lift stations.
The city of Cottonwood was awarded $86,100 to prepare a drinking water planning study and $58,650 to prepare a wastewater planning study to evaluate the current drinking water and wastewater systems and identify needed improvements. The total eligible project cost for the drinking water study is $172,000 and the total eligible project cost for the wastewater study is $117,300. The remaining $144,750 will be funded by the city of Cottonwood.
“Families, farmers, ranchers, and all Idaho residents rely on clean, efficient water and wastewater systems. These systems are not only a crucial part of our way of life, but our economy as well. Funding for these projects from my Leading Idaho plan aims to ensure that Idaho residents – especially those in our rural communities – can depend on our water and wastewater infrastructure for generations to come,” said Idaho Governor Brad Little.
