Kooskia Days parade 2021 photo

A mule and wagon team were among the parade entries in the 2021 Kooskia Days.

 Free Press / David Rauzi

KOOSKIA — It’s that time of the year again! Kooskia Days starts Thursday, July 28, and ends Saturday, July 30. Many of the events are the same as last year, but there are a few updates coming this year. All vendors can set up every day at 6 a.m. for free; because of limited space, it will be first come, first serve.

The 2022 Grand Marshals are Scott and Bonnie Willis from Tom Cat Sporting Goods.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments