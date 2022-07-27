KOOSKIA — It’s that time of the year again! Kooskia Days starts Thursday, July 28, and ends Saturday, July 30. Many of the events are the same as last year, but there are a few updates coming this year. All vendors can set up every day at 6 a.m. for free; because of limited space, it will be first come, first serve.
The 2022 Grand Marshals are Scott and Bonnie Willis from Tom Cat Sporting Goods.
Thursday will start off at Kooskia Park, with the weekly Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Family movie night will be at the park, as well, starting at 9 p.m. There will be popcorn, water, and pop sold. Seating will not be provided, so bring your own chairs and blankets.
Friday’s activities will all be at city hall, starting with a live auction at 4 p.m. , which helps fund the Kooskia Chamber of Commerce. At 5 p.m. fry bread taco dinner will be served to benefit the 2023 graduating class. Bingo will be held right after at 6 p.m.
The main events are happening on Saturday, July 31. The annual color run, which benefits CVHS volleyball, will begin with registration at 7 a.m. and the run at 7:30 a.m. There will be a ping pong ball drop at the Kooskia Airport for kids up to age 12. There will be various prizes available, and the event is sponsored by Clearwater Valley Aero Club, local businesses and the Kooskia Chamber of Commerce.
The parade lineup begins at 9 a.m., with judging beginning at 9:45 a.m. The Main Street parade will start at 10 a.m., hosted by the vocal stylings of Vinnie Martinez. The National Anthem will be sung by Michelle Brotnov. Preregister for the parade at beckerh@sd244.org, or by contacting the chamber through Messenger on Facebook.
After the parade, an old-fashioned logging show and the horseshoe competition will be happening at the Kooskia City Park at 11 a.m. From noon to 3 p.m., an all-class reunion for any Rams alumni will take place at city hall. The last event on Saturday will be live music and dancing on Main Street, going from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Sunday is mostly a clean-up day, which is happening on Main Street and Kooskia City Park. Recyclers and volunteers are welcome, and should bring gloves and brooms. A no-host breakfast will follow at Kooskia Café on Main Street.
