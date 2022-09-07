Community projects in Idaho and Lewis counties will receive a total $80,000, recently awarded from Northwest Farm Credit Services (NFCS).
For Idaho County, $30,000 was awarded for the Greencreek Community Hall project. Funds are to be used to rebuild the concrete patio and put double doors into the hall.
For Lewis County, $50,000 was awarded to the Lewis County Fairgrounds, to be used in improving the concession area/bathrooms of the rebuilt livestock barn.
Funding recommendations for these projects was guided by the NFCS’s Local Advisory Committee (LAC), which include Jeanne Stubbers, Chris Brannan and board chair Nate Riggers.
Overall, 35 projects throughout the state of Idaho were approved to receive funds totaling $1 million. Across NFCS’ territory (Washington, Idaho, Oregon, Montana and Alaska), this initiative has awarded more than $4 million to 98 organizations.
NFCS is a $15 billion financial cooperative providing financing and related services to farmers, ranchers, agribusinesses, commercial fishing operations, timber producers, rural homeowners and crop insurance customers in Montana, Idaho, Oregon, Washington and Alaska.
