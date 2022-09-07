Community projects in Idaho and Lewis counties will receive a total $80,000, recently awarded from Northwest Farm Credit Services (NFCS).

For Idaho County, $30,000 was awarded for the Greencreek Community Hall project. Funds are to be used to rebuild the concrete patio and put double doors into the hall.

