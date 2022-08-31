KAMIAH — With another summer coming to an end, the community is getting ready for the annual Kamiah BBQ Days, and all the fun activities that come with it. Greg and Donna Johnson have been selected as this year’s grand marshals.
“This is just a great honor,” Donna remarked when asked how she felt about being grand marshal.
Suzie and Clyde Winterringer of the Kamiah Flower Shoppe have been selected as this year’s Outstanding Community Members.
“It is an absolute honor and completely unexpected to be selected,” Suzie remarked.
The events start on Friday, Sept. 2, with the main event being the Kamiah Kub football game against Raft River at 7 p.m. It is asked that you wear Kub colors that day to support the football team. Before that, there will be an art show by the Central Idaho Agency at 9 a.m., and an art walk at local businesses until 5 p.m. There will be a spaghetti feed from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 125 Maple St. The Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a Beer Garden, opening at 5 p.m. After the football game, there will be a dance at the UYLC Teen Center, named ‘Club YAB,’ for any 7th through 12th graders. It is free of charge, and water and Gatorade will be provided.
The best and busiest day will be Saturday, Sept. 3 The day begins at 6:30 a.m. with a cowboy breakfast being held at the CVRA Rodeo Grounds until 10 a.m. Art shows and craft shows will start at 9 a.m., located at 5th and Main and Vendor Row. An All School reunion will be held at the Kamiah Elementary School multipurpose room from 9-10:45 a.m. The main event for BBQ Days, the Main Street parade, will be starting at 11 a.m. with Grand Marshals Greg and Donna Johnson riding in it. Right after the parade, many events will open, such as the Chamber Beer Garden, and Clearwater Classics Car Show will begin on Oak Street and held until 4 p.m.
The UYLC Duck Race will be held at Lawyers Creek at 12:30 p.m., and winners will be announced at 3:00 p.m. Every duck is $10 dollars, and YAB members will be in Kamiah all throughout BBQ Days selling the tickets. The YAB Youth Zone will be held 1-8 p.m. at the softball field of the Wa-A’Yas. All ages are invited to come with no entry fee. At 2 p.m. the It’se Ye Ye Casino Karaoke Contest and the Chamber Auction will begin, with karaoke at the east casino parking lot and the auction at 5th and Idaho. At 5 p.m., Chef Charlie Nickel will be cooking a free barbecue for all BBQ Days attendees until 7 p.m. In the evening there will be a street dance starting at 8 p.m. with The Katz Band playing live music, and The Kamiah Hotel Bar and Steakhouse will be hosting the Diego Romero Band until 12 a.m.
Sunday, Sept. 4, is a day of rest and cleanup. The cowboy breakfast will be 6:30-10 a.m. The town cleanup is being led by the Kamiah football team, starting at 9 a.m. on 5th and Idaho streets. The last event of BBQ Days will be The 27th Annual Quilt Show, which will be held at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church basement from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.
