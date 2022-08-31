Kamiah BBQ Days 2021 standing photo

A photo from 2021's Kamiah BBQ Days parade.

 Free Press / David Rauzi

KAMIAH — With another summer coming to an end, the community is getting ready for the annual Kamiah BBQ Days, and all the fun activities that come with it. Greg and Donna Johnson have been selected as this year’s grand marshals.

“This is just a great honor,” Donna remarked when asked how she felt about being grand marshal.

