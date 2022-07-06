Nearly $8 million in state and federal funding was approved last week to push work on multiple water and wastewater projects in Idaho County communities. Overall this is part of $300 million in funding to benefit 63 communities across Idaho
The Idaho Board of Environmental Quality approved the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) criteria and fundable list to expend the $300 million recommended by Governor Brad Little and appropriated by the Idaho Legislature for drinking water and wastewater infrastructure projects.
Local awards: wastewater projects
The City of Kooskia received $6,123,629.
Elk City received $1,649,032.
Local awards: planning grants
The Elk City Water and Sewer Association received a $30,000 drinking water planning grant to address aging infrastructure, including its storage and treatment system. Total project cost: $60,000.
The City of Cottonwood received two planning grants, for drinking water and wastewater projects, respectively. One was $70,000 to evaluate the system’s source capacity, distribution, an address standby power deficiencies, and to develop a Capital Improvement Plan. Total project cost: $140,000. The other was $50,000 to address IPDES [Idaho Pollutant Discharge Elimination System] permit requirements and infiltration/inflow. Total project cost: $100,000.
“Water is our most valuable resource, and we absolutely must keep up the infrastructure ensure water is clean and plentiful for this generation and future ones. That is why we made historic investments in water quality and quality this year as part of my ‘Leading Idaho’ plan,” Governor Little said, in a prepared statement. “These investments also could keep your property taxes low. Property taxes are determined locally but the investments we made in water and other infrastructure needs at the state level help relieve the burden on local government to cover costs of projects, improving the chances property owners won’t be burdened with the costs.”
Governor Little’s Leading Idaho plan included more than $750 million to improve the quantity and quality of water throughout the state — a historic amount that includes $175 million for water infrastructure administered by the Idaho Department of Water Resources to ensure a dependable supply, $494 million for safe water systems administered by DEQ, and $80 million to improve water quality as prioritized by DEQ. The funds are a mix of federal and state sources.
