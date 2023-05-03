GRANGEVILLE — “It’s been a season of social issues — things very tough to deal with,” stated District 7 Idaho Senator Cindy Carlson, of Riggins, on April 29.
Nearly 70 people gathered at the Grangeville Senior Citizens Center Saturday to listen and ask questions of Carlson and District 7 representatives Mike Kingsley of Lewiston and Charlie Shepherd of Riggins. The Idaho County Republicans (ICR) sponsored the get-together.
“We are at war with socialism and Marxism. The Democrats are in full swing to take over the country state by state and Idaho is no exception,” ICR chair Vince Rundhaug, Grangeville, began the meeting. “These people,” he made a sweep toward the panel of elected officials, “are at the front lines, battling a new evil — there is no other way around it.”
The panel spoke on a variety of issues within the past legislative session and also answered audience questions on grocery and property taxes, Medicaid, marijuana legalization, ESG (environmental, social and governance) scores, education spending increases, how to support Republican candidates residing outside District 7, COVID funds, Idaho lottery, leadership and committees within the legislature and more.
Carlson explained how she worked on a bill to remove inappropriate material from school and public libraries, which did not go through.
“It makes no sense to have this material in our schools, and I feel very strongly about that,” she said. “Teachers should be teaching reading and math. I will continue working on this; I am not giving up.”
She stated a colleague from Kansas told her he felt Idaho brought the issue to the foreground.
She brought along several examples of inappropriate material, including one book called “It’s Perfectly Normal.” The book is written in comic book form and includes animated photos of naked people throughout, some pictures showing how various people have sexual intercourse and masturbate.
Carlson said she is a member of the newly founded Idaho Freedom Caucus that encompasses conservative values.
Kingsley spoke about his experience on the Health and Welfare committee and said Medicaid as it is, and the states’ expansion efforts in recent years, is not sustainable.
“Almost 10% of the state’s population is on Medicaid and it costs the state about $900 per month, per person,” he said for the 145,000 people on it.
He said now that the pandemic is over, the state can remove about 13,000 people from the ranks; however, “that’s not enough to make much of a dent.”
Shepherd, who serves on the tax, resource and transportation committees, spoke about the tax surplus.
“I feel the tax surplus Idaho has should be used to work on roads and bridges while we have those funds,” he said, emphasizing he had “no plans to vote to raise taxes” in the future, especially when there are current funds that could be spent on the needs right now.
He also mentioned the chronic wasting disease with the deer in Slate Creek and how plans are to eliminate that entire population to eradicate the disease.
“It’s devastating for this unit,” he shook his head.
Patron Larry Dunn of White Bird, the vice chair of the Mountain View School District 244 board of trustees, posed the question of how education got “a 300% increase in funds” for 2024.
“How did that happen?” he asked.
Carlson stated she and Kingsley did not vote for this increase.
“The fact we did not vote for education appropriations doesn’t mean we do not support education, just that we feel we need to manage it better, pull back the reins a little,” she said. She said they supported the CTE (career technical education) portion.
Shepherd said he did support the education budget this year for a variety of reasons, including the CTE portion.
“For one, I’m tired of hearing we don’t dedicate enough money to public education. If it doesn’t help —if we don’t see rising test scores for one thing, — then we will know it wasn’t about the money and we will have to figure something else out,” he said. “We need to stop putting it all on the backs of property owners through taxes, but we cannot be blamed if communities choose to vote in levies, either.”
He said 51% of the state’s entire budget is for education, and he feels the state testing system is flawed.
“I think it’s set up for failure, because I know we have good teachers and sharp kids coming out of our schools,” and doing great things, he shrugged. “If I had it my way, we would teach reading, writing, math and CTE.”
Kingsley said the future of education is rapidly changing and will continue to do so as broadband internet is expanded throughout the nation.
“There will be more options for everyone, homeschooling will continue to gain popularity, and we better be ready for it,” he said. “We won’t recognize education in 10 years or less.”
