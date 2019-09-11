AARP Idaho recently released new state data and an infographic illustrating the impact of high prescription drug prices for Gem State residents, specifically those living with cancer, prediabetes or diabetes, and heart disease.
AARP unveiled the infographic at the National Academy for State Health Policy (NASHP) annual conference as part of AARP’s nationwide Stop Rx Greed campaign to lower drug prices for all Americans.
“While prescription drug prices continue skyrocketing, Americans are being forced to choose between filling life-saving medications or paying rent and buying food,” said AARP Idaho state director Lupe Wissel. “So far in 2019, 29 states have passed 46 new laws to rein in drug prices. It’s critical that state and federal lawmakers continue this momentum to stop Rx greed.”
In 2016, 32 percent of Idahoans stopped taking a prescription drug as prescribed due to cost, as shown in the infographic. The infographic also highlights recent price increases for select prescription drugs commonly used to treat cancer, diabetes, and heart disease. Between 2012 and 2017, the retail price of:
•Revlimid, used to treat cancer, increased from $147,413 per year to $247,496 per year. In Idaho, 168,216 residents have been diagnosed with cancer.
•Lantus, a form of insulin used to treat diabetes, increased from $2,907 per year to $4,702 per year. There are 129,766 people with pre-diabetes or diabetes in Idaho.
•Aggrenox, a heart disease medication, increased from $3,030 per year to $5,930 per year. 41,900 Idahoans have heart disease.
To view the Idaho infographic, visit www.aarp.org/rxstates. To learn more about AARP’s Stop Rx Greed campaign and view the national infographic, visit www.aarp.org/rx.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.