AARP Idaho is hosting a telephone town hall on Thursday, Aug. 11, from 10 a.m.-11 a.m. (MT), with Idaho Legal Aid Services to discuss the legal issues impacting older Idahoans.

Sunrise Ayers, the Deputy Director of Idaho Legal Aid Services, and Legal Aid Services attorney Jenna Furman will dissect the myriad of legal issues confronting Idaho’s most vulnerable populations and the resources that may be available. They will also answer questions from listeners across the state. AARP Idaho state director Lupe Wissel will moderate the discussion.

