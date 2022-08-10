AARP Idaho is hosting a telephone town hall on Thursday, Aug. 11, from 10 a.m.-11 a.m. (MT), with Idaho Legal Aid Services to discuss the legal issues impacting older Idahoans.
Sunrise Ayers, the Deputy Director of Idaho Legal Aid Services, and Legal Aid Services attorney Jenna Furman will dissect the myriad of legal issues confronting Idaho’s most vulnerable populations and the resources that may be available. They will also answer questions from listeners across the state. AARP Idaho state director Lupe Wissel will moderate the discussion.
“Empowering, educating and protecting older Idahoans with legal and social work services is more important now than ever before,” said AARP Idaho state director Lupe Wissel. “From predatory lending, counterfeit prescription drugs, homeowner reverse mortgage scams, to power of attorney and everything in between, legal issues can be confusing and intimidating. We hope this conversation will provide clarity.”
Participants can join by dialing toll-free 866-767-0637 or register in advance at https://vekeo.com/aarpidaho/. The conversation will also stream live on the AARP Idaho Facebook page.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.