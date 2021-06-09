GRANGEVILLE — One of the two pedestrians hospitalized after being struck in the crosswalk at the intersection where Meadow meets Main Street died Monday, according to the Lewiston Tribune, which first reported the death of K. Angele Hazelbaker, 91. The Idaho State Police regional office noted that the accident remains under investigation and referred the Free Press to the Tribune’s article, which was published June 3.
Depending on the outcome of the investigation, charges may ensue against Grangeville city employee Michael Adler, 26, according to the Tribune, and may range from no charges if the investigation indicates he was not at fault, to a misdemeanor if it finds fault mitigated by circumstances, to a felony if there’s “any possibility of gross negligence.”
The Tribune attributed that assessment of possible charges to ISP Capt. Richard Adamson, who also told that paper that a reconstruction of the accident has not yet been completed.
According to an ISP press release dated May 14, K. Hazelbaker and B. Hazelbaker were in the crosswalk when struck and seriously injured by the city employee, who was making a left hand turn onto Meadow off of East Main Street at 6:30 a.m. May 11. Both were transported to Syringa Hospital and then to Kootenai Medical Center in Coeur d’Alene. According to the Tribune, they were both transferred to rehabilitation centers before she died from injuries related to the crash.
The Tribune also reported that Adler is still employed by the city, pending completion of the investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.