Idaho County Clerk Kathy Ackerman took office on Oct. 1 as the president of the Idaho Association of Counties (IAC).
Ackerman and the new IAC officers were installed at IAC’s annual business meeting on Sept. 30. The association held its annual business meeting virtually through GoToWebinar.
Ackerman, of Grangeville, serves as the Idaho County Clerk, a position she’s held since 2011. She is a longtime employee of Idaho County with more than 30 years of public service. In addition to serving on the IAC Board of Directors since 2013, she has served as president of the Idaho Association of Commissioners and Clerks (IACC), chair of IAC’s Ethics Committee, and served as chair of IAC’s District II.
“I have benefited much from my years of participation in IAC,” Ackerman said. “As president, I look forward to giving back to the organization and my fellow elected officials across the state.”
In addition to Ackerman, the following officers will serve for one year on the IAC Executive Committee:
• 1st Vice President: Chris Goetz, Clearwater County Sheriff
• 2nd Vice President: Dotti Owens, Ada County Coroner
• Immediate Past President: Jerry White, Shoshone County Assessor
