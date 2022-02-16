GRANGEVILLE — Idaho County Clerk Kathy Ackerman is the recipient of the H. Sydney Duncombe Award for Excellence in County Government. Ackerman recently received the award at the Association of Counties legislative conference in Boise.
Ackerman began working for Idaho County in 1987 in district court where she remained until 1997. She then transitioned to the Sheriff’s Office where she served until 2011 when she was elected recorder/clerk for Idaho County.
During her time as County Clerk, Kathy served as a member of the Health and Human Services Committee – 2019-2020; a member of the Intergovernmental Affairs Committee – 2019; IACRC representative on the IAC board – 2014-2017; IACC representative on the IAC board – 2017-2018; various chair positions of the IACC board from 2015-2017; IACC president – 2017; various chairs of the IAC board from 2019 -2021; and became the IAC president – 2021.
As clerk, Ackerman spends hours on the phone and at the counter helping constituents and visitors understand the workings of county government, elections, indigency programs and property taxes. She is insistent that all elected officials be aware of and practice ethics in government.
She and her husband, Bob, have three children: Kristen, Alex and Gabe. She is heavily involved in her church and community.
Dr. Duncombe was a professor of political science and served as director of the Bureau of Public Affairs Research for the University of Idaho. He was the primary author of and is responsible for the publication of the “Handbook for County Elected Officials in Idaho.” He was the first director of the Idaho Division of Financial Management and created methods for improving and updating the budget and finance process for local government.
Former Idaho County Commissioner George Enneking received the award in 2003.
