In 2020, the Gem State’s most populous county, Ada, saw more residents move out than move in.
Where did some of those people go?
Idaho County.
According to the Idaho Department of Labor (IDOL), in 2020, Ada County posted a net migration loss within Idaho. Inbound migration from other parts of Idaho totaled 8,039, while outbound migrants numbered 10,610 for a net migration loss of 2,571.
The largest number of Ada County residents migrated to counties within the commute shed, an area within a 30-minute commute: Canyon, Boise, Valley, Payette, Gem, Washington and Owyhee. Of these, the largest number, 1,874, left Ada for neighboring Canyon County.
Idaho County was the sole exception, being located out of the commute shed. IDOL said Ada County had 31 inbound migrations and 57 outbound migrations from Idaho County — a net loss of 26.
Putting this in context, IDOL stated: “Of course, the economic conditions of 2020 differed greatly from today. That was the height of the pandemic and large numbers of workers either exited the workforce, had the ability to work from home or a combination of both. The numbers seem to reflect that, as most of the relocations were within commuting distance, supporting the ability to work remotely but also access the office on occasion. The 2020 housing market was also at its peak, likely leading to homebuyers seeking more affordable locations than Ada County.”
What about new residents from outside of Idaho? IDOL put it in one word: Californians.
Except for King County, Wash., — the greater Seattle area — the nine counties in the U.S. with the most residents moving to Ada County in 2020 arrived from California. The majority of the inflows were from Southern California — Los Angeles, Orange, San Diego and Riverside counties. Northern California was also well-represented with Santa Clara, Contra Costa and Alameda — the Bay Area or Silicon Valley — counties sending large numbers to Ada County.
According to IDOL, “Real estate prices and the pandemic-induced changes to the labor market most likely explain migration patterns in 2020. With the macro economy exhibiting very different conditions in 2022-2023 — low unemployment, higher inflation and rising interest rates — the next time we review this data a very different story could emerge.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.