Adler receives lifesaving award photo

Idaho County Commissioner Skip Brandt, Sergeant Patrick Adler, Commissioner Ted Lindsley and Sheriff Doug Ulmer, after Adler received a lifesaving award for his quick action to stop a suicide in November 2022.

 Free Press / Norma Staaf

GRANGEVILLE — Idaho County Sheriff Doug Ulmer presented Sergeant Patrick Adler with a lifesaving award for his quick actions to save an inmate in November of 2022. Ulmer explained that an inmate created a makeshift noose and attempted to hang himself. Adler acted quickly to cut the rope and administer medical attention.

“Had he [Adler] not been vigilant we would have lost him,” Ulmer said.

