GRANGEVILLE — Idaho County Sheriff Doug Ulmer presented Sergeant Patrick Adler with a lifesaving award for his quick actions to save an inmate in November of 2022. Ulmer explained that an inmate created a makeshift noose and attempted to hang himself. Adler acted quickly to cut the rope and administer medical attention.
“Had he [Adler] not been vigilant we would have lost him,” Ulmer said.
Ulmer presented a plaque to Adler during the April 4 Idaho County Commissioners meeting. The inscription reads: “In recognition of your courage and lifesaving actions in the Idaho County Jail on Nov. 18, 2022, in Grangeville, Idaho. You put yourself in harm’s way to save another human life, with dedication and courage.”
Adler began his law enforcement career with the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, working for two years, before transferring to the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office. He returned to Idaho County this winter, working in detention.
