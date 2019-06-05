‘Adopt-a-Top’ and help animal shelters

Several quilters have donated more than 80 unfinished quilt tops with the intent that any proceeds from the quilt tops be donated to local animal shelters. To help bring this to pass, Home Grown Quilts has implemented the “Adopt-a-Top” program.
Area quilters – at both store locations in Grangeville and Lewiston – can stop by to adopt a quilt top.
“We need you to quilt and bind the quilts, and then bring the quilts back finished to either Home Grown Quilts locations by Saturday, Aug. 31,” said store owner Jody Hoogland.
On Saturday, Sept. 7, all quilts will be auctioned off with the joint collaboration of ARF (Animal Rescue Foundation in Grangeville) and the Lewis Clark Animal Shelter (Lewiston) during the Grangeville Quilt Walk. 100 percent of the proceeds will be split between the two charities.
The quilt tops range in size from 18.5"x18.5" to 108”x115". A variety of styles are also available.
As part of the project, Home Grown Quilts is offering all batting, backing, and binding fabric at 40 percent off.
“If you think this project is amazing, however you don't have the time or resources for an entire quilt adoption, we are accepting monetary donations to go toward getting supplies to get these quilts finished,” Hoogland added. “This project will only succeed with your help. We hope to make it a successful fund raising for our wonderful animal shelters. Together we can make this happen.”
Grangeville location: 207 W. Main Street, Grangeville, ID 83530; hours are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; call 208-983-0254.
Lewiston location: 302 Thain Road, Suite D, Lewiston, ID 83501; hours are Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; call 208-743-0503.
