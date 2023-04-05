GRANGEVILLE — Are you an adult 16 or older without a high school diploma?
“We can help any adult 16 or older and not enrolled in high school,” said Tara Rowland, Adult Learning Center instructor, Lewis-Clark State College. Rowland, of Cottonwood, works out of the Grangeville Outreach Center.
Rowland said she and the center are available to help students prepare for and take GED tests, prepare for college, and/or improve math, reading, and writing skills for employment.
“We also have services available to help nonnative learners learn to speak English,” she explained.
The LCSC Adult Learning Center educational services are free. They administer a free online assessment that helps evaluate a student’s educational needs and create a study plan accordingly. They also offer free paper, pencils, and online study materials. The official GED Ready and GED tests have fees payable with credit or debit card directly to the GED Testing Services.
Rowland explained the amount of time it takes to earn a GED depends on several variables unique to each student’s circumstances, including a student’s educational background upon entering the program and the amount of time available to study and attend class as two of the most significant factors.
“Some students enter our program at a high level with just a few hours of study needed and they earn the GED quickly,” she said. “Other students come in at lower levels and are busy with work, children, and other responsibilities making it more difficult for them to dedicate time to study. These students take a much longer period to pass the GED tests.”
The Grangeville center does not currently offer classes, but hopes to transition to classes with increased enrollment.
“Currently, we operate as a one-on-one self-guided study lab. The Grangeville ALC is open two days a week, Tuesdays and Thursdays, which requires students to study outside of the center hours in order to make progress toward goals,” she explained. “We have several distance learning programs including online platforms, to help students study outside of center hours.”
The Grangeville Adult Learning Center is located at the back of the Avista building at 201 Main Street in Grangeville.
“We do initial and post assessments, GED Ready practice testing, and study in Grangeville. Official GED testing takes place at the LCSC Adult Learning Center testing center in Lewiston,” Rowland added.
She explained that obtaining a GED can provide more job opportunities than a candidate without a high school diploma.
“The GED also offers better chances of furthering education for students interested in a college degree. The GED often gives individuals better chances of being accepted into professional technical programs, which in turn has the potential to lead to greater financial earnings,” she stated. “Graduating GED students often gain more self-confidence, knowing they completed a huge step in their future investment. They feel a great sense of achievement in their accomplishments and success.”
For questions, contact Rowland at the Grangeville Outreach Center by calling and leaving a message at 208-792-2595 or emailing tlrowland@lcsc.edu. She also welcomes drop-ins on Tuesdays and Thursdays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For immediate assistance, call the Lewiston center at 208-792-2238. Online, see www.lcsc.edu/adult-learning-center.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.