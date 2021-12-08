GRANGEVILLE — It was the three big “C”s at Advanced Welding and Steel (AWS) Thursday, Dec. 2: Champagne, cigars and cheers.
AWS owners Ryan and Heather Uhlenkott made a surprise announcement to company employees.
“We sold Advanced Welding and Steel two days ago,” Ryan said.
A hush settled throughout the shop where more than 85 employees sat on beams of steel, listening. This group included the Uhlenkott’s eight children and son-in-law.
“We sold it to you. You are the owners, an ESOP — employee stock owners plan,” he said.
The building erupted in cheers, whistles and applause.
Ryan explained AWS, Brute Steel in Cottonwood, and their company Ryhe (a non-employee business) all merged and were sold to employees as part of the ESOP.
“And not a dime comes out of your pockets,” he told the crowd.
ESOP operates as a retirement plan where eligible employee owners will earn equity in the company throughout time. Eligibility conditions include working at the company for a consecutive 12 months and at least 1,000 hours, and being at least 21 years old.
“In most cases, this will dwarf a 401(k) plan,” Ryan said. “This is a substantial benefit to the employee owners — that’s you.”
The Uhlenkotts negotiated something into the ESOP that is rare in the business world: They began each eligible employee’s account with two years’ worth of equity.
“I believe in all of you — this is life changing,” Ryan added. As each employee continues to have a vested interest in what is now their business, he explained, the success of it and the ESOP will only grow. “All the little things will count — from turning off the lights and sweeping up to helping a buddy complete a job.” He also said ideas brought forward by each employee-owner to help improve the efficiency and the business as a whole will now be more important than ever.
Ryan spoke of his and AWS’s humble beginnings, starting out of the back of his truck in 1998, and the eventual expansions as the company became known for quality product, craftsmanship and customer service.
He reiterated that God and his family are number one in his life, with business success and care for his employees coming in closely thereafter.
“I want to give credit to Adam Forsmann, who started as an intern and later took on the position of general manager when I needed to take a step back,” he said.
“And — I almost hate to say it,” Ryan joked, “but he’s done a better job than I did.”
He also credited Forsmann with the encouragement to bid an initial large job that helped launch the company forward and eventually expand, and praised not only his immediate leadership, but also his potential.
Ryan also reiterated following the meeting that his success would not have been possible without his family.
“I want to thank them for all the sacrifices and hard work they put in throughout the years,” he emphasized. “And a big thanks to my wife, who, without, this company would not be where it is today. Her advice, help, prayers, and belief in me have bene instrumental.”
In the end, Ryan raised a glass to all of the AWS crew.
“This all boils down to you,” he gestured to the AWS employees. “You are all significant players in this company, and, like I said, I believe in all of you.”
