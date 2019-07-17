golf1.jpg
Placing first place was Advanced Welding and Steel Team No. 1, of Jeff Edison, Ryan Uhlenkott, Noelle Uhlenkott, Grace Uhlenkott and Steel Uhlenkott.

The Knights of Columbus Council 1389 held its annual golf tournament held last Saturday, July 13, at Grangeville Country Club.

Placing second was the team from Brute Steel, of Zach Hasenoehrl, Dallas Paul, Mitch Green and Bob Hasenoehrl.
Placing third was Advanced Welding and Steel Team No. 2, of Chance Ratcliff, Charles Adkins and Tyler Nelson.

