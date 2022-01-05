BOISE — Rental prices throughout Idaho continue to exceed renter wages, according to the 2021 Out of Reach report released recently by the National Low Income Housing Coalition. Idaho’s housing affordability challenge affects many of the state’s small towns and rural communities, forcing households across the state to pay more than they can afford.
“The rising gap between the cost of rent and Idaho’s minimum wage leaves many families housing cost-burdened and one unanticipated financial shortfall away from being unable to pay rent and at imminent risk of eviction. In 2020, many of our neighbors lost employment and were burdened by additional health and/or childcare costs. This left our already vulnerable low-income families in an increasingly precarious financial position and at risk of eviction and homelessness. Calls for rental assistance to our organization tripled beginning in March of 2020, and this heightened demand continues as parts of Idaho see rent prices rising faster than anywhere in the country,” said Hannah Sharp, development manager at Jesse Tree, a nonprofit rental assistance organization.
The Idaho minimum wage has remained $7.25 an hour without an increase since 2009, not keeping pace with the high cost of rental housing. Working minimum wage in Idaho, a wage earner must have 1.9 full-time jobs or work 76 hours per week to afford a modest one-bedroom apartment and work 2.9 full-time jobs or work 96 hours per week at minimum wage to afford a two-bedroom apartment.
“Rapidly increasing rent prices in Idaho continue to outpace wage growth, and affordable homes are increasingly harder to find. Idahoans across the state are feeling this squeeze in the market, and the consequences are far-reaching. When families cannot find homes with affordable rents, they are unable to afford the necessities they need to ensure their households have access to important healthcare services and medications, nutritious food, quality daycare and other necessities,” said Kendra Knighten, policy associate with the Idaho Asset Building Network. “Ensuring every Idahoan has access to an affordable home is key to ensuring our families, neighbors and communities are healthy and thriving.”
A home is affordable when rent and utilities cost no more than 30 percent of a household’s income or less. Statewide, the fair market rent for a modest two-bedroom home is $903 per month, which is affordable to Idaho households who earn $36,116 or above annually, or $17.36 per hour. On average, Idaho renter households earn $13.62 per hour.
