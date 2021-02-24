Those age 65 and older are now on priority for receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, effective as of Feb. 1.
This is the next rollout, per Governor Brad Little’s vaccine prioritization, which started with the state’s first responders, K-12 teachers and staff.
Public Health – Idaho North Central District’s (PH-INCD) five counties — Latah, Nez Perce, Clearwater, Lewis and Idaho — have an estimated 22,000 people that fall into this priority group. Currently, PH-INCD on average is receiving 1,375 total doses per week. Vaccine supply continues to be limited and as a result, appointments for the vaccine are limited and PH-INCD and area vaccine providers anticipate a significant surge in demand.
PH-INCD and area vaccine providers are scheduling appointments for the 65 years of age priority group. PH-INCD has a list of vaccine providers helping in this effort at idahopublichealth.com. To schedule an appointment with PH-INCD, visit www.idahoprepmod.com and search for a nearby vaccine clinic. Check back regularly as clinics will fill up fast. As more vaccine is allocated to this five-county area, more appointments will become available.
Due to COVID-19 safety precautions and availability, vaccine appointments are required; no walk-in appointments will be accepted. The health district asks the public to keep scheduled appointments, and if not able to do so, to contact them to cancel.
Current estimates are that by early summer 2021, enough vaccine will be available for everyone who is recommended to receive the vaccine. There will be no out-of- pocket costs to individuals for the vaccine; however, vaccine providers may bill insurance for administrative costs. The COVID-19 vaccine will require two doses, separated by three or four weeks depending on the manufacturer. Idahoans should receive both doses in order to have full protection from the virus. Individuals who receive the vaccine may experience mild side effects such as low-grade fever, sore arm and fatigue, which indicate that the vaccine is working.
Guidelines for appointments:
1. You will need to wear a mask when entering the facility. 2. You must be asymptomatic at the time of your visit. 3. You may not bring anyone else with you for the vaccination. 4. You will not be billed for your vaccination. 5. This vaccination does require two doses and you will book your second vaccination at the time of your initial vaccination. 6. You must be prepared to stay in the vaccination area for at least 15 minutes after receipt of your vaccination. 7. Do not schedule your vaccine if you tested positive for COVID-19 within the past 10 days. Future vaccine dates will be available.
For information: https://idahopublichealth.com/district-2/novel-coronavirus or call the Public Health Hotline at 1-866-736-6632.
