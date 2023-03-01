WHITE BIRD — A Kooskia man is charged with felony aggravated battery in connection with an alleged beating incident late last month.
Michael Mozingo, 30, is set for a March 7 preliminary hearing in Idaho County Magistrate Court. According to court records, he is alleged to have hit the victim, William E. Smith, 33, of Grangeville, in the arm, resulting in a broken forearm and puncture wound. The hearing will determine whether evidence is sufficient for the matter to proceed to district court.
Mozingo was charged following a Feb. 21 incident reported to have happened in White Bird. According to the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, dispatch received a call from the White Bird area requesting an ambulance for a male who had a stab wound and was bleeding badly. Idaho County deputies responded to St. Mary’s Hospital in Cottonwood and met with Smith.
According to court records, Smith told deputies he went to the White Bird helicopter pad to fight Mozingo where he was allegedly jumped by Mozingo and two other individuals. During the incident, Smith alleged Mozingo struck him with a pipe and also stabbed him with a knife, and believed at least one of the other individuals struck him with a pipe, as well.
According to the report, Smith returned to the Sliver Dollar Bar in White Bird to get help and get a drink.
In a statement to deputies, Mozingo said he hit Smith in self defense, and that he hit him with a “cheater pipe” as Smith pulled a knife on him. According to the statement, Mozingo said he more than once walked away from Smith when he pulled his knife, and he then got the pipe out of his pickup and went back and hit Smith one time, in the forearm.
Mozingo stated one other person was at the scene at the time, who following this took Smith’s knives from him and the pipe from Mozingo.
