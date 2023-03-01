WHITE BIRD — A Kooskia man is charged with felony aggravated battery in connection with an alleged beating incident late last month.

Michael Mozingo, 30, is set for a March 7 preliminary hearing in Idaho County Magistrate Court. According to court records, he is alleged to have hit the victim, William E. Smith, 33, of Grangeville, in the arm, resulting in a broken forearm and puncture wound. The hearing will determine whether evidence is sufficient for the matter to proceed to district court.

