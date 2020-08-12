August 7, 2020
Cattle Market: All classes active in good demand. Yearlings 2.00 to 5.00 higher. Next sale – August 14th. No Sale August 21st. Feeder Sale August 28th.
Head Sold: 1307
Steers:
200-400 lbs. – 140-170; 400-500 lbs. – 140-165; 500-600 lbs. – 140-165; 600-700 lbs. – 140-157.50; 700-800 lbs. – 135-156; 800-950 lbs. – 128-135.50; 950 lbs. & up – 110-125.
Heifers:
200-400 lbs. – 135-155; 400-500 lbs. – 130-150; 500-600 lbs. – 130-150; 600-700 lbs. – 128-144.50; 700-800 lbs. – 122-135; 800-950 lbs. –118-122; 950-lbs. & up- 108-115.
Cows: Boning: 68-76; Feeder: N/A; Breaker: 62-68; Canner/Cutter: N/A; Heiferettes: N/A.
Bulls: 78-89; Baby Calves: N/A per head; Stock Cows: N/A per head; Pairs: N/A per pair.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.