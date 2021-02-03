NEZPERCE — Nathan Riggers of Nezperce was recently recognized for his outstanding and dedicated leadership to the grass seed industry at the 2021 annual meeting of the Nezperce Prairie Grass Growers Association (NPGGA).
Riggers was presented The David Mosman NPGGA Hall of Fame Award.
“The award recognizes growers and leaders who have made a contribution to the success and advancement of the grass seed industry in Idaho,” stated NPGGA executive director Benjamin Kelly.
Riggers graduated from the University of Idaho, college of agriculture, in 1987. He worked in the grain and seed industry until 1992, when he joined his father, Stan, and brother, Steven, on the family farming operation. He served as president of NPGGA for 10 years, and currently serves on the board of directors for Northwest Farm Credit Services.
“As a grower, I appreciate Nate’s willingness to approach issues from a farmer’s perspective in leadership roles and his continued representation of our industry across the state of Idaho and in the Pacific Northwest,” said NPGGA president Greg Branson.
Riggers is also a graduate of Leadership Idaho Agriculture. He and his wife, Christine, have three children: Katy, Johnathan and Christopher.
“The award was established honoring the legacy of David Mosman, thinker, innovator and strong leader for the grass seed industry,” Kelly added. The award was created in 2020 after Mosman died in September 2019 at the age of 58.
