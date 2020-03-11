GRANGEVILLE -- Grangeville Farmers’ Market will present the free program “Diseases, Pests and Weeds of the Garden,” Wednesday, March 18, 6:30 to 8 p.m., at the Soltman Center in Grangeville.
Presenter Janet Hays grew up in eastern Oregon on a working farm/ranch that her family still owns. She has two degrees from Rex College and is the first woman to graduate from there with a farm crops management degree. She then transferred to University of Idaho where she obtained a bachelors degree in plant protection. She spent three years on the U of I soil judging team.
