The Prairie Area Crop and Conservation Tour will be held at 7 a.m. on June 29, at the Nezperce American Legion Hall, Nezperce.
The tour will begin with a hosted breakfast at 7 a.m. During breakfast, Doug Finkelnburg, UI Area Extension Educator, will present “Best Management Practices for Managing Herbicide Resistance.” Participants will board a tour bus at 8 a.m. Tour topics include winter wheat varieties, pea and lentil varieties, conservation practices, winter pea nursery, blackleg control in canola and spring/winter canola/rapeseed variety nurseries for the Camas Prairie. Speakers will include University of Idaho and USDA-ARS research and extension personnel. The tour will conclude by 12:30 p.m.
Participants need to preregister by June 21 by calling the Lewis County Extension Office at 208-937-2311. Certified Crop Advisor and 3 pesticide applicator credits are applied for. Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations need to contact the Lewis County Extension Office by June 25 at 208-937-2311.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.