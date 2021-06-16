The Prairie Area Crop and Conservation Tour will be held at 7 a.m. on June 29, at the Nezperce American Legion Hall, Nezperce.

The tour will begin with a hosted breakfast at 7 a.m. During breakfast, Doug Finkelnburg, UI Area Extension Educator, will present “Best Management Practices for Managing Herbicide Resistance.” Participants will board a tour bus at 8 a.m. Tour topics include winter wheat varieties, pea and lentil varieties, conservation practices, winter pea nursery, blackleg control in canola and spring/winter canola/rapeseed variety nurseries for the Camas Prairie. Speakers will include University of Idaho and USDA-ARS research and extension personnel. The tour will conclude by 12:30 p.m.

Participants need to preregister by June 21 by calling the Lewis County Extension Office at 208-937-2311. Certified Crop Advisor and 3 pesticide applicator credits are applied for. Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations need to contact the Lewis County Extension Office by June 25 at 208-937-2311.

