GRANGEVILLE — The Nov. 29 Idaho County Board of Commissioners meeting included swearing in the new deputy prosecutor, a report from Idaho County Court Services and the continued search for airport board volunteers. The board also approved donating money to a Texas nonprofit organization.

County Clerk Kathy Ackerman administered the oath of office to Matt Jessup as the county’s new deputy prosecutor following his appointment by county prosecutor, Kirk MacGregor. In addition to his private law practice, Jessup currently serves as Idaho County’s civil attorney and Kamiah’s city attorney under contract.

