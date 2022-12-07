GRANGEVILLE — The Nov. 29 Idaho County Board of Commissioners meeting included swearing in the new deputy prosecutor, a report from Idaho County Court Services and the continued search for airport board volunteers. The board also approved donating money to a Texas nonprofit organization.
County Clerk Kathy Ackerman administered the oath of office to Matt Jessup as the county’s new deputy prosecutor following his appointment by county prosecutor, Kirk MacGregor. In addition to his private law practice, Jessup currently serves as Idaho County’s civil attorney and Kamiah’s city attorney under contract.
Jessup began on Dec. 1. He replaces Adam Green as deputy prosecutor. Green was elected as district judge in the second judicial district. Jessup anticipates limiting new cases in his private practice as he takes on the new role.
Nadine McDonald of Idaho County Court Services updated commissioners on a few items in her program. She noted that juvenile probation numbers are way down, with last year (Oct. 1, 2021- Sept. 30, 2022,) the lowest year she has ever seen in her 27 years on the job. In September, that trend began to change with the average caseload increasing from seven to thirteen in recent months. She also noted that two Idaho County kids are in state custody. The adult misdemeanor population is growing in Idaho County.
With a new deputy county prosecutor and judge, McDonald will wait to fill a vacant position in her three-person office as changes may affect how she configures the job.
The commissioners discussed three people who have expressed interest in serving on the five-member airport board. The commissioners approved establishing the board at their Oct. 11 meeting. Idaho County ordinance 51, passed in Jan. 2006 outlines the roles and responsibilities for the airport board. The county has advertised the volunteer board positions in the Idaho County Free Press and on the county’s website.
Ackerman encouraged the commissioners and Mike Cook, county airport manager, to ask interested people to fill out a short application, found on the county’s website. One position is slated for a Grangeville resident, one for the Forest Service and three others. According to Commissioner Ted Lindsley, the Grangeville City Council would like one of their councilors to represent the city on the airport board. According to Cook, Willy Acton, Nez Perce Clearwater National Forest Service Aviation Officer, is willing to represent the Forest Service. Commissioner Denis Duman said he hopes to find a person in agriculture-related aviation and will make some contacts.
The commissioners approved donating $250 to American Stewards for Liberty, a Texas-based 501 c (3) educational nonprofit. According to their website, they are “dedicated to protecting private property rights, defending the use of our land, and restoring local control.” According to information provided on their website, they work on some Texas-specific projects. They support federal government coordination with state and local government, delisting some threatened and endangered species and opposing land protections proposed in the Federal 30 X 30 initiative.
The commissioners approved the payment without discussion after Commissioner Skip Brandt explained, “this is an entity that helps us with federal lands issues back in D.C.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.