GRANGEVILLE -- The Idaho County Airport will be closed to all fixed-wing traffic starting Monday, June 15, for a pavement rehabilitation project.
The approximate $330,000 project will provide asphalt coats to the runway, taxiway and three west-end taxi lanes, comprising a total 90,500 square feet. Work will run for nine consecutive days, and the project will be conducted by C.R Contracting of Bend, Ore.
Only helicopter traffic will be allowed during the work. Approximately 30 days following the work, the facility will be closed for one day to apply new aviation markings.
Ninety percent of the project cost will be covered by a U.S. Department of Transportation grant, with the remainder split between the State of Idaho and Idaho County.
