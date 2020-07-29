GRANGEVILLE – The Idaho County Airport will be closed to all fixed-wing traffic this Wednesday and Thursday, July 29-30, for final painting work on a recent resurfacing project.
Helicopter traffic at the facility will continue during the work.
The closure runs from 6 a.m. on July 29 to 6 a.m. on Friday, July 31.
“This paint will have glass beads in it that are reflective,” explained airport manager Mike Cook, “so this should make it pretty bright and it will give more vision at night, too.”
Work will be conducted by C.R. Contracting of Bend, Ore. This completes an approximate $330,000 project at the facility consisting of new asphalt coats for the runway, taxiway and taxi lanes.
Ninety percent of the project cost will be covered by a U.S. Department of Transportation grant, with the remainder split between the State of Idaho and Idaho County.
