GRANGEVILLE — Idaho County Commissioners Denis Duman and Ted Lindsley decided (Commissioner Brandt was absent) at their Aug. 24 meeting to begin recording their weekly meetings and make the audio (sound) recordings available to the public by request.
Duman described, “There have been requests for us to record our meetings and make them available,” specifically mentioning that Jim Rehder of Cottonwood has asked for this. County clerk Kathy Ackerman looked into various options and said “there are hundreds of vendors who can set this up.”
Although the commissioners discussed the use of Zoom or live streaming, they opted for a simple sound recording and plan to begin with the Aug. 31 meeting. Duman said, “Maybe we start small and see where we go.”
When contacted for comment, Rehder, a former Idaho County Commissioner, said “I commend the county commissioners for their decision to take steps for more transparent, accessible, and informative methods to their deliberation and decisions on issues for county residents.” He added that because of the large size of the county, people may need to travel long distances to attend a commissioners meeting in person. Although he hopes that more interactive means through Zoom or live streaming will be provided soon, he acknowledged that making sound recordings of the meetings is a great first step.
“This is a good day for Idaho County,” concluded Rehder.
Mike Cook, Idaho County Airport manager discussed the feedback he has received about how airport lease fees are calculated. Several lessees attended the meeting expressing concern about the rate increase. Cook explained the need for the increase.
“We are looking at breaking even,” said Cook. Casey Zechmann and Robin Herman both expressed concern about the uncertainty of when and by how much rates would increase. Following a suggestion by Ackerman, the commissioners approved putting all the lessees on the same schedule and adjusting all lease rates every five years and providing an addendum to each lease to clarify how rates are calculated.
Attorney Joseph Wright, representing several Sill Creek area residents, questioned the validity of a 2005 Idaho County ordinance based on the apparent lack of public hearing procedures when it was enacted. He asked the commissioners to exempt his clients from ordinance 48 - Naming of roads within Idaho County. The ordinance established a “standardized procedure for road naming and signing” for several purposes including expediting emergency service response, enhanced 911 and complying with postal addressing requirements.
Section 3 of the ordinance states that county roads are required to be named when they have more than two residences. An application for an address for a third residence on the unnamed road has triggered this requirement, which would cause a change to the addresses of the two existing residences. The commissioners decided to exempt the three property owners from the road naming ordinance and to pursue repassing the ordinance to include a variance procedure.
A public hearing to respond to a petition of validation of the Rabbit Creek Road drew a crowd of neighboring landowners from the Pleasant Valley area. Larry Padrta, who owns land along Rabbit Creek, filed the petition. The county’s civil attorney, Matt Jessup, explained it was an evidentiary hearing. Ackerman then swore in Padrta and others who planned to give evidence.
Jessup asked Padrta what his goal was for the petition. Padrta explained that it is for ingress and egress to his land. He noted “I can’t sell the property without access.” When questioned by Lindsley, he explained that he has access to the upper part of his property, but not the lower part (nearest to Highway 13). In explaining why he did not want to apply for an easement from the Nez Perce Tribe to access his property from Highway 13, Padrta was clear that he did not want to ask them.
“There ain’t nobody in their right mind gonna fight with the Indians,” Padrta said.
Numerous property owners, several with a long history living there, disputed Padrta’s claim that there is a road along Rabbit Creek. They asserted that it is a trail, passable only on foot with numerous rockslides along the route. Mary Ann Blees said “I can’t believe you are even considering opening this.” Padrta stated “I could make mincemeat out of that road with a D-8.”
Lindsley and Duman both asked Padrta to talk to the U.S. Department of Interior (representing tribal interests) about obtaining an easement. Jessup provided him a letter including the name and phone number of the person to call.
At the conclusion of the hearing, Blees asked for an explanation of the next steps. Jessup explained that he would analyze the information provided at the hearing and prepare a finding of fact and conclusion of law concerning the petition for validation of the road. The commissioners would then sign an order to document their decision.
