GRANGEVILLE — Future growth and development of the Idaho County Airport is a cooperative project the City of Grangeville is being invited to participate in. Idaho County Commissioner Ted Lindsley approached the city council last week, “to start a conversation,” on mutually beneficial plans to improve and potentially expand the air facility, and asked the city to consider sale of 20 acres of municipal land to help facilitate that proposal.
No decision was made on the request at the Feb. 7 meeting, and councilors have been invited to attend county airport planning meetings for further information.
“At the current time, our airport is almost landlocked,” Lindsley said, hampered by Day Road to the west, elevation issues to the east, and housing development to the north. The county is currently involved in designing a new airport management plan, as required by the Federal Aviation Administration, which may impact operations due to new regulations for flight plane widths, for example, and include addition of security fencing and room for expansion. Deadline is in June for finalized plan submission.
As part of the airport plan, the county looks to purchase 20 acres from the city, located adjacent to the south, with the tentative plan to relocate Airport Road to the south and open more land adjacent to the airport for related development. These could include ancillary businesses, such as aircraft repair, and warehouses or a distribution center to support air transportation. Already part of the plan, the county is proposing to add a small terminal and/or pilots lounge, and Lindsley mentioned Forest Service has in its plans — though no funding is allocated at present — for developing a 27,000-square-foot jump center. As improvements are made in drone and aviation technology, Lindsley said this may open the facility to more air traffic in the future.
“The county has invested millions to ensure that air freight, firefighting support and medical flights can come and go with ease,” he said. The current facility has 22-based aircraft, and in 2021 almost 18,000 aircraft operations were flown out of the airport. The 20-acre purchase, he said, could allow for another 50- to 60-based aircraft, and increase flight operations.
Revenue from the land sale could be used by the city to expand water and sewer infrastructure to the airport for future development, Lindsley said. Overall, airport improvement would be a benefit in economic development for both the county and the city. Seeking the first option on a land sale now gets ahead of potential land development in that area, which once done could end any potential for airport expansion.
“I feel it would be a real travesty if this great asset of the community is not allowed to expand to meet the demands of the flying future,” Lindsley said.
City accepts fire chief, Mager, resignation
Moving from the airport to the city fire department, the council accepted the resignation of chief Bob Mager, effective Feb. 28, but not without reservation.
“Can we deny it?” smiled councilor Beryl Grant.
Mager has served as fire chief for both the city and rural fire departments since 2016. He joined the department in 1994. In discussing this, he clarified he was not leaving the department; he will stay on to fight fire, as well as continue to provide support and training.
“I think this was a good time to do it,” Mager told the council. “It’s time for me to focus solely on my job as public works director, as we have a long list of things to kick off,” notably multi-million-dollar water and wastewater projects set to implement during the coming two decades. As well, “there is a long list of things I want to get back in my life again.”
Mager recommended the council consider assistant chief Brian Perry as his replacement.
“The transition would be smooth, and he would be a good chief,” he said.
That transition would include Mager taking a leave of absence from the department to allow Perry to establish himself as the organization’s head and make the department his own.
“I won’t leave Brian alone. I will be there to help and transition him,” he said.
Action on appointing a new fire chief will be determined at an upcoming council meeting.
