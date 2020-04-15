GRANGEVILLE -- Federal and state funding is pending to provide several hundred thousands of dollars in renovation work at the Idaho County Airport.
The county facility was recently awarded a $300,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation, one of 16 total grants set to go out to projects in Idaho as part of a $520.5 million federal investment to improve infrastructure to 287 airports in 41 states.
DOT stated the Trump Administration has invested a historic $11.4 billion to more than 2,000 airports across the United States for safety and infrastructure improvements since January 2017.
The grant will fund 90 percent of an airport pavement rehabilitation project, according to Mike Cook, airport manager, with the State of Idaho and Idaho County each picking up 5 percent of remaining costs; for Idaho County, this cost will be approximately $15,000.
“The runway, taxiway, and the three taxi lanes on the west end, which service those new hangars, will get a fresh coat,” said Cook. The application should be good for five to 10 years, he said. Total project is 90,500 square feet.
Currently, the county has approved a low bidder on the project, C.R Contracting of Bend, Ore., and the Idaho County Commission has made the work contingent upon receiving the grant, according to Cook.
The project is scheduled to take eight days, during which the airport will be closed to all traffic, except for helicopters. Thirty days after this, the facility will be closed for one day to apply new aviation markings. Airport users are set to be notified of the closures, according to Cook.
“The contract calls for them to be done by July 3,” Cook said. However, that date may change, depending on when the funds are released to the county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.