GRANGEVILLE — Thursday mornings are really cooking at Anderson Aeromotive.
Amidst the industrial noise that day is the sizzle of sausage, and when the 9 a.m. break horn sounds, machine work ceases and the guys pile in around the facility wood stove to feast.
“We’ve been doing this for two or three years,” said owner Ray Anderson.
Every Thursday morning, Anderson throws a variety of sausages across the top of the shop wood stove, turning and monitoring them for about a half hour until the savory smell fills the building. The flattop wood stove was built by employee Andy Schumacher in the mid-1980s when he worked for Dye Machine, according to Anderson, from which half the building is heated.
Anderson said this started with an employee bringing in some elk sausage to cook up and share, and it just went on from there.
“We do this in the colder months, about six months a year or so,” Anderson said.
“Once in a while, one of the guys will donate some sausage for this, usually some kind of wild game,” he continued, but normally Anderson will provide the meat, bought locally at Cash and Carry Foods lately. “Some of it’s local from Sonnen and Western Meats, too. 4-H pigs are pretty popular. It’s kind of a hodgepodge,” he smiled. “We also have a traveling meat salesman who comes by once a month out of Spokane. We’re probably his best customer.”
Currently, Anderson will cook up on average 19 pounds, providing for these buns and condiments.
“We keep track of the sausage by putting the packages on the floor on how it matches up there,” Anderson said, noting the empty plastic wrappings on the floor match where those different sausages are located atop the wood stove. That’s to keep track of where the mild, medium and spicy kinds are located.
“It’s kinda hillbilly,” Anderson smiled, “but it works.”
Anderson Aeromotive repairs and overhauls radial aircraft engines, specializing in Curtiss-Wright and Pratt & Whitney. It has operated in Grangeville since 2002 and it currently employs 33 people.
