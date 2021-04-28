GRANGEVILLE — An Idaho County jury this afternoon (Wednesday, April 28) unanimously found Sean L. Anderson of Riggins guilty of aggravated assault upon a peace officer.
Jury was selected Monday, April 26, with trial being held Tuesday and concluding this morning. Individually polled by District Judge Gregory FitzMaurice, the jurors — eight men and five women — confirmed their decision to find Anderson guilty on the felony charge, and, as part of this, that he used a deadly weapon in the commission of the crime.
Judge FitzMaurice revoked Anderson’s $1 million bond based on this conviction, and Anderson will be incarcerated pending his sentencing hearing set for July 12.
Anderson, 52, was charged for a July 18, 2020, incident in Ferdinand in which he fired upon law enforcement following a pursuit.
On that day, according to court records, a Lewis County sheriff’s deputy initiated a traffic stop on Anderson on U.S. Highway 12, six miles north of Kamiah, at 2:47 a.m. Anderson initially stopped, but then drove off, resulting in a nearly 50-minute pursuit — joined by an Idaho County deputy and Nez Perce Tribal Police officer — that ended on Canyon Road outside of Ferdinand.
According to testimony at trial, officers repeatedly ordered Anderson to put down his shotgun. Anderson fired at officers, after which officers returned fire, incapacitating Anderson. None of the officers was injured, and Anderson was shot in the face.
Anderson is represented by counsel Mark T. Monson of Moscow. Handling the case are special prosecutor William W. Thompson and Ashley Jennings.
