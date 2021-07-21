GRANGEVILLE — A Riggins man will spend more than a decade in prison for a 2020 assault on law enforcement officers involving a firearm.
At his sentencing hearing last Monday, July 12, Sean L. Anderson, 53, was ordered to serve a minimum of 12 years and a maximum of 18 in the custody of the Idaho Department of Correction.
Anderson has filed an appeal on the sentence. In the July 14 filing by his attorney, Mark Monson, a preliminary statement of the issues for the appeal include insufficiency of the evidence on which the conviction was based, of various denials by the court of defense motions made during the process, and of the sentence imposed in this matter. Also filed was a motion by Monson, requesting to be withdrawn as Anderson’s attorney for all matters regarding the appeal.
Anderson was found guilty at trial, held in April, of aggravated assault upon a police officer, having been charged for a July 18, 2020, incident in Ferdinand in which he fired upon law enforcement following a pursuit.
On that day, according to court records, a Lewis County sheriff’s deputy initiated a traffic stop on Anderson on U.S. Highway 12, six miles north of Kamiah, at 2:47 a.m. Anderson initially stopped, but then drove off, resulting in a nearly 50-minute pursuit — joined by an Idaho County deputy and Nez Perce Tribal Police officer — that ended on Canyon Road outside of Ferdinand.
According to testimony at trial, officers repeatedly ordered Anderson to put down his shotgun. Anderson fired at officers, after which officers returned fire, incapacitating Anderson. None of the officers was injured, and Anderson was shot in the face.
District Judge Gregory FitzMaurice presided in the matter. Handling the case were special prosecutor William W. Thompson and Ashley Jennings.
