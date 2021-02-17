Residents throughout the region have probably seen the Facebook posts about a litter of puppies recently left at a dumpster near Nezperce. Unfortunately, this is an all-too-often occurrence, according to local animal advocacy volunteers.
“One of the puppies died and the remainder have gone to foster care,” said Animal Rescue Foundation (ARF) volunteer Karin Vetter of Grangeville.
“ARF and Animal Ark are here to help,” added volunteer Alaina Redenbo of Grangeville. “Please do not dump! There are resources in our area. I just took in a foster kitten who was found at a dumpster. She’s lucky she didn’t freeze to death.”
Though there is not yet a local shelter, there is a network of volunteers through the ARF and Animal Ark organizations who are willing to help.
“If people will reach out to Animal Ark or ARF, volunteers will work to help find someone to foster the animal, find a permanent home for it or coordinate the transfer of the animal to a partner shelter where it can get adopted,” explained volunteer Ronda Schacher of Grangeville. “Dumping animals is so sad: the animal suffers, and, if it lives, it has a terrible life -- starving and desperate to find food, shelter, water and creating more problems by adding to the feral populations. Animals that are dumped are often very fearful of humans, it can take months to gain their trust again.”
In order to prevent unwanted litters of puppies and kittens, the only guaranteed solution is for people to spay and neuter their pets. ARF offers spay and neuter vouchers for cats and dogs, and Trap/Neuter/Vaccinate/Release (TNVR) clinics for feral cats. Animal Ark also offers financial assistance for spays and neuters, and Helping Hands Rescue has extended help to the Camas Prairie during the month of February for 50 percent off spays and neuters.
Those needing help can call Rhonda at 208-507-1226 (ARF )spay/neuter vouchers and they can also go onto ARF’s webpage for more info about the TNVR clinics, arfgrangeville.org or contact ARF via Facebook Messenger or e-mail at arf.grangeville@gmail.com. Animal Ark can be reached via their Facebook page or call 208-983-0366, and Helping Hands can be contacted at 208-743-3157.
