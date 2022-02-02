At the Jan. 24 Idaho County Commissioners meeting Alaina Redenbo and Karin Vetter, of Animal Rescue Foundation (ARF), asked for the commissioners’ help in addressing the cat and dog overpopulation problem in Idaho County. (ARF board members Terri Tackett, Rhonda Schacher and Dorene George also attended the meeting).
Redenbo said ARF wanted to start a dialogue and hoped to get support from the commissioners for their goals of establishing a dog and cat shelter. She described the problem as county-wide and not just in the towns. ARF responds to two to three calls per day, according to Redenbo.
She said although the organization was originally formed in 2014 primarily to establish a local animal shelter, they currently offer direct services. A key focus for ARF is finding homes for dogs and cats through short-term foster care, local adoptions and transfers of animals to out-of-town shelters. To reduce unwanted litters, they offer spay/neuter clinics and provide vouchers to low-income, senior citizens and veterans to spay or neuter their animals. ARF relocates feral cats through their TNVR (trap-neuter-vaccinate-release) program. They also distribute donated pet food.
Since ARF brings in more animals than people can adopt locally, they have a great partnership with both SpokAnimals in Spokane, Wash., and McPaws in McCall. ARF transfers dogs and cats to these shelters for adoption, a total of 638 animals in the past two years (in addition to 92 local adoptions).
“That’s amazing they can adopt that many, that’s great,” said commissioner Skip Brandt, impressed by the number of transfers.
Although ARF believed that the city of Grangeville would provide them land to construct a shelter, this is no longer an option. Redenbo said they are appealing to the county for help as dog and cat overpopulation is a county-wide problem. Redenbo and Vetter explained the need in the Grangeville area for a 600-1,000 sq. ft. building on half-acre to one-acre property with access to water, sewer and electricity.
“You have our support, but we don’t have land or facilities,” said Brandt, he then explained the county’s airport land and buildings were only for airport purposes.
Commissioner Ted Lindsley questioned Redenbo and Vetter about ARF’s fundraising and whether they could build a facility if they had the land. Redenbo said it would be a possibility and that once they had a footprint they could expand.
When Brandt asked why there are two separate animal rescue groups in the county – Animal Ark and Animal Rescue Foundation – Redenbo explained ARF began with the intention of building a shelter. They soon realized they needed to show the progress that they are helping animals. She acknowledged the two groups work closely together but have developed their own grant sources.
“I commend you guys for stepping up, and it’s a need,” said Brandt.
He said they would add a link to ARF’s website on idahocounty.org. For information about ARF’s programs go to https://www.arfgrangeville.org/.
