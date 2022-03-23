COTTONWOOD — While the proposed splash pad dominated the evening’s discussion, the Cottonwood City Council addressed multiple other topics during its March 14 meeting.
Council approved to start the community cleanup as soon as the rolloff is delivered, with it ending June 30. Walco does not charge the city for the first four pickups. It was noted this is for lawn waste only; no trash. If any more pickups are needed, they will charge the city accordingly.
Councilor Debby O’Neil asked, “Do you have to clean up any of the garbage that people put in it?” Public works supervisor Roy Uhlenkott answered, “Most of the time people don’t. We put up signs that say no trash.” Police chief Terry Cochran said, “Historically, the weather will be a little bit nicer and you’ll see a solid stream of rigs heading out filling up the dumpsters with limbs and grass. We already have people hauling stuff out.”
In other business:
• Cindy Carlson, longtime resident of Riggins, introduced herself as the Republican candidate for District 7 Idaho Senate. She went on to say she supports the 1st and 2nd amendments, the unborn, the elderly, and is against critical race theory. She has been visiting cities, attending city council meetings throughout her district and reminds everyone to vote in the Republican primary on May 17.
• Councilor Debby O’Neil gave the water report: pumped 2.13 million gallons, sold 1.826 million gallons, with a loss of 13.94% still have some estimated billing and part of it was a leak that has been fixed and then the water for the house fire that would have been used.
• Mayor Keith Holcomb said he was impressed with the fire departments response time to the blaze on Feb. 23 and one council member expressed there hadn’t been a fire in a very long time and was impressed that most all of the volunteers had arrived, and the training had paid off.
• Councilor Linda Nida reported she is working with the fire chief, Greg Danley, on gathering information, looking at property, and seeking grants or bonds for a new fire station.
• Holthaus is working on a grant for the slurry seal that is due April 1st and will be for July of this year to August of next year. She will have more on that at the next meeting.
• Pat Enneking was appointed as public works supervisor, effective March 24.
• Catering permit for The Hangout Summerfest Taco Feed was granted for use April 30, 4-10 p.m., at city hall.
• Mayor Holcomb called an executive session with the outcome that city clerk Lynn Thompson’s raise was approved and retro paid from Jan. 1, 2022.
