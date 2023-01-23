For the first time in two years, the annual Save the Pool Crab Feed will be held at the Legion Hall in Kamiah. This three day event starts today, Thursday, Jan. 26, with doors opening at 5 p.m. Today is the Family Night, with kids able to join all night. After dinner, there will be a variety/talent show for any willing participants.
Friday and Saturday’s activities include dinner, live music, and an 21 and older only section after 9 p.m. The band Brother’s Grimm will be playing during Friday and Saturday. For those who just want to listen to the band, there is a different price to come in after dinner.
Tickets are available at the Kamiah Flower Shoppe: $40 for Thursday, and $45 for Friday and Saturday. Tables are available to reserve with 10 seats, but will cost the original ticket price plus $10 extra per person. According to the organizers, Friday night is completely sold out, and as of Friday, Jan 20, there were 100 spots left for Saturday and plenty of spots left for Thursday.
The crab feed thanks Jacobs Lumber and Ace Hardware for donating materials to refurbish the tables, Suzie Winterringer and Clyde for selling all the tickets for the Crab Feed at the Kamiah Flower Shop, Kamiah Hotel Bar and Grill for sponsoring the liquor, and Cloningers for suppling storage for the crab feed.
The crab feed is also looking for new volunteers for next year’s fundraiser. Contact Shelia Simmons at 208-791-0043.
