For the first time in two years, the annual Save the Pool Crab Feed will be held at the Legion Hall in Kamiah. This three day event starts today, Thursday, Jan. 26, with doors opening at 5 p.m. Today is the Family Night, with kids able to join all night. After dinner, there will be a variety/talent show for any willing participants.

Friday and Saturday’s activities include dinner, live music, and an 21 and older only section after 9 p.m. The band Brother’s Grimm will be playing during Friday and Saturday. For those who just want to listen to the band, there is a different price to come in after dinner.

