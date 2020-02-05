BOISE – Transportation issues were a big discussion topic in the Idaho Legislature last week, of which a pressing one – deteriorating bridges -- District 7 Senator Carl Crabtree finds as unacceptable.
“We have a bridge problem. Fifty percent of these are over their design age, which means high cost to maintain them and a decrease in safety,” said Crabtree, during last Friday’s Jan. 31 teleconference with regional media. Information on the state’s infrastructure was presented to legislators last week by director of the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD), Brian Ness.
Crabtree said lawmakers are looking for ways to move money around in the budget to find that funding; however, he’s not sure the solutions will work.
“We’re robbing from the road funds to save the bridges,” he said, which is another issue, as constituents have issues with state roadway conditions, “or we’re jerking out of one pocket and putting it in another.”
“Well, the answer is that we’re going to have to find some way to fund the bridges that are declining in this state,” he said. “We have half of them that are falling apart because they’re too narrow or they’re too expensive to maintain. And, they’re just fundamentally unsafe.”
Good news for constituents concerned with medical debt, Crabtree said a bill has been put forth that would require doctors and hospitals to get their bills to insurance companies within a month, and to make them clear. Getting behind the effort, he said, is Idaho billionaire, Frank VanderSloot.
Part of the motivation for legislation was in response to actions by some unscrupulous collection agencies that are making people pay more than they should.
“Usually, these are life-changing costs,” he said, and the bills can often trickle in for a year or more, continuing to surprise people with yet another invoice for payment.
“We think that’s unfair, and we’re fixing to change that,” Crabtree emphasized. Lawmakers plan to officially introduce the bill this week.
