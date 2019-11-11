1 – Pearl Dye
2 – 1975. In the basement of the Centennial Library.
3 – 1886; many locations including the second floor of current Idaho County Veteran’s Center, Mini Mall, basement of Idaho Forest Group
4 – In city hall, next to the city fire truck garage on Main Street.
5 – Next to the Blue Fox Theatre. Emblem was a large “V” that stood for the type of oil.
6 – All were located side by side on the north side of Main Street, east of present-day Larson’s Department Store location
7 – Beer
8 – 1908
9 - A community that later came to be called Kooskia.
10 – Runs between Mt. Idaho and State Highway 13. There was a large house located on that road where destitute people could live.
Questions and answers were provided by the Idaho County Genealogy Society, located at 226 East North Street, Grangeville, open 1-4 p.m., Wednesday through Friday. Contact the society: 208-451-3996, online at idahocountygenealogicalsociety.com.
