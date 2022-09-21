GRANGEVILLE — Set to start Oct. 1 with the new fiscal year, the City of Grangeville 2023 budget will be 43% higher as the municipality embarks upon millions in water and sewer infrastructure improvements.
At its Sept. 6 meeting, the council unanimously approved a $12,412,621 budget for the coming year, an increase of $3.728 million from fiscal year 2022.
The largest fund increase in the new budget is sewer, which jumped 119 percent for a total $4,419,200. The water fund increased by 30% (up $991,872) for a total $4,271,500.
Fees also increased for several city services, according to city administrator Tonya Kennedy. Snowhaven Ski and Tubing Hill fees went up on average about 22%, including a new fee to allow a private tubing party group of 125 or less for two hours for $1,000. Garbage collection saw a 16.2% increase, as requested by Walco, Inc., plus a 20-cent increase in the contractor fee per account. City pool private swim lessons went from $15 to $17 for a half-hour lesson.
As part of these increases, those using city services will see bill increases of 4.88% on water and 4.8% on sewer, which will start on the November billing.
Fund increases were seen with Snowhaven (up 68.8% for a total $257,150), street (up 17% for a total $565,850) and library (up 7.9% for a total $124,365).
On the property tax levy, the city took its standard 3% increase that will generate a total $1,132,171 in revenue, which funds 9.1% of the total 2023 budget.
In 2021, city voters approved two revenue bond issues, in amounts not to exceed $5.4 million for water and $3.4 million for sewer. According to Kennedy, design is underway on a new water tank and new city well. The tank project is tentative to go out to bid this November, with work to start upon award, and the well bid may go out in late spring 2023. Sewer project design work is also underway, with bidding set for next spring, and construction in that late spring and summer.
