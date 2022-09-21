Grangeville City Hall photo

The Grangeville City Hall.

 Idaho County Free Press file photo

GRANGEVILLE — Set to start Oct. 1 with the new fiscal year, the City of Grangeville 2023 budget will be 43% higher as the municipality embarks upon millions in water and sewer infrastructure improvements.

At its Sept. 6 meeting, the council unanimously approved a $12,412,621 budget for the coming year, an increase of $3.728 million from fiscal year 2022.

