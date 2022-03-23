GRANGEVILLE — Low-income homeowners who are 65 or older, widowed, or disabled may qualify for property tax relief under a State of Idaho program. Applications for 2022 are currently being accepted through April 18 for the property tax reduction program, commonly referred to as Circuit Breaker, according to Shanna Fogleman, Idaho County Deputy Assessor.
The Veterans Property Tax Reduction benefit for veterans with 100% service-connected disability is another property tax relief program. Fogleman wants to make sure people who may be eligible for either program are aware of the April 18 deadline to apply. Both programs require the homeowner to apply each year.
Qualification for the Circuit Breaker program is limited to certain low-income Idaho residents who own and occupy their homes. A total 2021 income of $32,230 or less, after deducting medical expenses is also required. The program is targeted to the following: people 65 or older, widows or widowers, persons-with-disabilities including blindness, former prisoners-of-war or hostages. A motherless or fatherless child under 18 may also qualify according to the Idaho State Tax commission’s publication 135 which outlines requirements for Circuit Breaker.
According to publication 135, the program could reduce property taxes for a home and up to one acre of land by as much as $1,500. Property taxes include county taxes and other local taxing districts such as fire, school, library, road or cemetery that appear on county tax assessments. The state pays a portion of the property taxes based on a sliding scale based on income and out-of-pocket medical expenses for the previous year. People with incomes closer to the $32,230 maximum amount would receive less than people with lower incomes. Fogleman estimates 600-700 Idaho County residents have applied in each of the past few years.
The Veterans Property tax benefit is described in Idaho State Tax Commission’s publication 650. This program is for veterans recognized as 100% service-connected disabled veterans. Additionally, veterans who receive 100% compensation due to individual unemployability by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) as of Jan. 1, 2022, can qualify for this benefit, according to Fogleman.
“The qualifications are the same as the Circuit Breaker program except there is no income requirement and the benefit is a flat $1500,” she said. “All we need is a current letter from the VA confirming their rating.”
For information or to apply for either property tax reduction, contact Fogleman at Idaho County assessor’s office at 208-983-2742 or by email at sfogleman@idahocounty.org. Brochures about the programs are also available at the assessor’s office.
