The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) seeks grant applicants for the 2021 agricultural best management practices (BMP) program. Application deadline is April 24.
The agricultural BMP program is designed to help landowners implement agricultural BMPs in high-priority watersheds throughout the state and help meet total maximum daily loads (TMDLs) objectives.
This year, the Idaho Legislature appropriated $279,000 to support water quality improvement projects.
Eligible projects must address agricultural or ranching BMPs and be completed or show significant progress by June 30, 2021. Based on the level of progress, DEQ could amend the subgrant to provide additional time.
Projects are required to match contributions equal to or exceeding 40 percent of the grant funds. State funds awarded to a project cannot exceed $250,000, of which no more than 10 percent can be used for the combined costs of personnel, travel, and indirect expenses.
Projects can begin on July 1, 2020.
Interested parties should apply directly at https://www2.deq.idaho.gov/water/319G2017state/Default.aspx and include “State General Fund SFY2021” in the project title.
