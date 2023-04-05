KAMIAH — The Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests is recruiting for the 2023 Kelly Forks - Youth Conservation Corps (YCC) program, a residential, conservation and education work-based program for youth, ages 15-18. Applications are accepted now through Sunday, April 9.

It is a one 6-week YCC session, from June 25 through Aug. 2. Four youth will be selected to participate in the program, and will be stationed at Kelly Forks, deep in the heart of the Clearwater mountains for the duration of the program. No previous wilderness or backcountry experience is required.

