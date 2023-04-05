KAMIAH — The Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests is recruiting for the 2023 Kelly Forks - Youth Conservation Corps (YCC) program, a residential, conservation and education work-based program for youth, ages 15-18. Applications are accepted now through Sunday, April 9.
It is a one 6-week YCC session, from June 25 through Aug. 2. Four youth will be selected to participate in the program, and will be stationed at Kelly Forks, deep in the heart of the Clearwater mountains for the duration of the program. No previous wilderness or backcountry experience is required.
You and your crew will work with a Forest Service crew leader and staff to complete conservation projects. These projects may include hazardous fuels reduction, timber sale preparation, wildlife and fisheries data collection, trail maintenance and construction, campground and cabin maintenance, landscape restoration and other projects. Some projects will be based out of Kelly Forks Work Center, while some remote projects will require crews to backpack and camp at primitive sites.
Participants are required to live at the Kelly Forks Work Center; room and board are provided at a minimal cost. Wages will be set at the hourly rate of $15 and YCC enrollees work 40 hours a week. You must provide your own work clothing and work boots. Scholarships are available to help cover support costs. Inquire about scholarships and financial support during the interview.
Participants will be required to cover their transportation costs to and from Spokane, Wash. where the nearest airport is located. Scholarships are available to help cover transportation costs. The Forest Service will provide transportation from Spokane to Orofino, where the crew will prepare before heading to Kelly Forks Work Center.
